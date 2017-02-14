Canada's role in 'snow washing' money...

Canada's role in 'snow washing' money to evade taxes

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Toronto Star

Mossack Fonseca's office in the British Virgin Islands drew global attention, but the offshore financial centres in Cayman, Scotland, Canada and most notably in the U.S. are not perfect either. Canadians should be concerned that our good name is being used to add credibility to companies and individuals potentially seeking to commit tax crimes and to wash the proceeds of global fraud and corruption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 11 Frogface Kate 12
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... Feb 9 southern at heart 28
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan '17 Mount Royal 4
News Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15) Oct '15 QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO... 5
News YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15) Jan '15 craighind 1
Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10) Dec '14 vanessa 86
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,468 • Total comments across all topics: 279,051,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC