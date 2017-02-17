BVI Announces Task Force To Study Fallout From Brexit
Premier Dr D Orlando Smith has announced that he will establish a task-force to examine the implications Brexit will have for the British Virgin Islands . Brexit is the process by which Britain is seeking to leave the European Union, which comprises 28 member states primarily located in Europe.
