Brexit Meeting: BVI Wants To Trade Goods

The British Virgin Islands has told the United Kingdom that it does not only want to ensure its financial business is not negatively affected by Brexit, but that it also wants to be able to compete in the international trade of goods in areas such as fisheries. Premier Dr D Orlando Smith disclosed those and other main points after he participated in the initial round of ministerial talks with the UK regarding Brexit, which is the process by which Britain is seeking to exit the European Union .

