Brexit Meeting: BVI Wants To Trade Goods

Brexit Meeting: BVI Wants To Trade Goods

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

The British Virgin Islands has told the United Kingdom that it does not only want to ensure its financial business is not negatively affected by Brexit, but that it also wants to be able to compete in the international trade of goods in areas such as fisheries. Premier Dr D Orlando Smith disclosed those and other main points after he participated in the initial round of ministerial talks with the UK regarding Brexit, which is the process by which Britain is seeking to exit the European Union .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... 11 hr CZars_R_US 28
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... 17 hr ohhhmy 5
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan 16 Mount Royal 4
News Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15) Oct '15 QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO... 5
News YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15) Jan '15 craighind 1
Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10) Dec '14 vanessa 86
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,810 • Total comments across all topics: 278,690,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC