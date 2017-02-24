A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to C...

A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Colonial Insurance (BVI) Limited

A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "a-" to Colonial Insurance Limited , a subsidiary of Colonial Group International Limited . The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings is stable.

