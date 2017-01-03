USVI Bracing For Likely Fallout From BVI Project
Officials in the neighbouring US Virgin Islands said they are bracing for any potential fallout resulting from a likely reduction in the number of people traveling through that territory's airport to and from the British Virgin Islands . The BVI has been taking huge steps in recent times to essentially have fewer of its visitors and residents from the Unites States and elsewhere having to travel through the USVI.
