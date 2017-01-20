The Queen got some rather interesting presents on her 90th birthday
Definitely not a purple bag of salt, or a horse called Sir John, because she already received them for her 90th. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police presented the monarch with the steed and the British Virgin Islands gave her the salt.
