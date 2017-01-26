The Obamas Are on Vacation in the Bri...

The Obamas Are on Vacation in the British Virgin Islands

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Lucky

While all of us in the United States are closely watching the first days of President Donald Trump's administration unfold , the recently retired former President and his wife Michelle are on a tropical island getaway, which is exactly where they should be after eight years in the White House. People reports that after spending the weekend in Palm Springs, California, the former FLOTUS and first lady touched down in the British Virigin Islands Monday on billionaire Sir Richard Branson's private jet and headed straight for the Virgin Group founder's private island resort, Necker Island by motorcade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucky.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan 16 Mount Royal 4
News Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15) Oct '15 QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO... 5
News YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15) Jan '15 craighind 1
Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10) Dec '14 vanessa 86
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
BVI Music Thread (Nov '12) Oct '14 Musikologist 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,298 • Total comments across all topics: 278,326,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC