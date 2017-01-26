The Obamas Are on Vacation in the British Virgin Islands

While all of us in the United States are closely watching the first days of President Donald Trump's administration unfold , the recently retired former President and his wife Michelle are on a tropical island getaway, which is exactly where they should be after eight years in the White House. People reports that after spending the weekend in Palm Springs, California, the former FLOTUS and first lady touched down in the British Virigin Islands Monday on billionaire Sir Richard Branson's private jet and headed straight for the Virgin Group founder's private island resort, Necker Island by motorcade.

