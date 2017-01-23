Revealed: The Queen's 90th birthday presents from around the...
The gifts were given from dignitaries from around the world to The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh along with other senior royals. This includes a purple bag of salt from the British Virgin Islands and four maroon or dark red coloured and padded small dog jackets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan 16
|Mount Royal
|4
|Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO...
|5
|YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|craighind
|1
|Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10)
|Dec '14
|vanessa
|86
|Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|mehdi mountather
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|BVI Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Oct '14
|Musikologist
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC