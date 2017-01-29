Officer who shot Don Dunphy was disci...

Officer who shot Don Dunphy was disciplined before

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Telegram

RNC Const. Joe Smyth began testimony at the Dunphy Inquiry Monday. The testimony focused almost entirely on his record as a police officer before the 2015 incident where he shot and killed Donald Dunphy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Mon Mount Royal 4
News Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15) Oct '15 QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO... 5
News YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15) Jan '15 craighind 1
Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10) Dec '14 vanessa 86
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
BVI Music Thread (Nov '12) Oct '14 Musikologist 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,298 • Total comments across all topics: 278,020,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC