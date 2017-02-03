More stay-over visitors for BVI in 2016

More stay-over visitors for BVI in 2016

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

By April T. Glasgow ROAD TOWN, BVI -- The British Virgin Islands tourism sector continues a pattern of growth, as indicated by an increase in overnight visitor arrivals during 2016. According to figures recently released by the Central Statistics Office of the BVI government, there were 406,027 overnight visitors documented at the end of 2016.

