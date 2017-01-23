Maryam Safdar named in Panama Papers ...

Maryam Safdar named in Panama Papers as beneficiary

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Al Jazeera

The daughter of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been proved to have been involved in the Panama Papers scandal , a German newspaper said, as it backed up an earlier claim. German daily Suddeutsche Zeitung on Monday posted documents on Twitter confirming that Maryam Safdar is the beneficial owner of offshore companies named in Panama Papers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan 16 Mount Royal 4
News Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15) Oct '15 QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO... 5
News YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15) Jan '15 craighind 1
Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10) Dec '14 vanessa 86
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
BVI Music Thread (Nov '12) Oct '14 Musikologist 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,546 • Total comments across all topics: 278,236,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC