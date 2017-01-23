Maryam Safdar named in Panama Papers as beneficiary
The daughter of Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been proved to have been involved in the Panama Papers scandal , a German newspaper said, as it backed up an earlier claim. German daily Suddeutsche Zeitung on Monday posted documents on Twitter confirming that Maryam Safdar is the beneficial owner of offshore companies named in Panama Papers.
