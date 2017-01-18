MarineMax Vacations celebrates five-year anniversary
Commencing operations with just 13 sailboats, MarineMax Vacations delivered its first charter in the British Virgin Islands on January 19, 2012. Since then, MarineMax Vacations has enjoyed growth each year and currently operates a fleet of more than 60 boats, including power catamarans, monohull sailboats, and sail catamarans from its base at Hodges Creek Marina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boating Industry.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan 16
|Mount Royal
|4
|Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO...
|5
|YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|craighind
|1
|Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10)
|Dec '14
|vanessa
|86
|Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|mehdi mountather
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|BVI Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Oct '14
|Musikologist
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC