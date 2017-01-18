MarineMax Vacations celebrates five-year anniversary

Commencing operations with just 13 sailboats, MarineMax Vacations delivered its first charter in the British Virgin Islands on January 19, 2012. Since then, MarineMax Vacations has enjoyed growth each year and currently operates a fleet of more than 60 boats, including power catamarans, monohull sailboats, and sail catamarans from its base at Hodges Creek Marina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boating Industry.