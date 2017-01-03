Licence, Permits May Be Revoked For C...

Licence, Permits May Be Revoked For Child Support

Under a new legislative framework proposed in the British Virgin Islands, the cancellation of licences and permits is among a raft of measures being considered to force delinquent persons to pay child maintenance. The permits and licences that may be cancelled, however, should not be the means by which the delinquent person earns a livelihood.

Chicago, IL

