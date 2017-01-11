Iceland still has Panama Papers scand...

Iceland still has Panama Papers scandal prime minister

Wednesday Jan 11

Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson and his wife are cited in the so-called Panama Papers as having hidden millions of dollars of investments in Icelandic banks through a company registered in the British Virgin Islands. The Panama Papers - a huge leak of documents detailing the alleged secret offshore holdings of a global elite - were released in April 2016.

Chicago, IL

