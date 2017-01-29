Hummingbird flies across the fields of titanium,...

Hummingbird flies across the fields o...

Monday Jan 2

The Pobjoy Mint, in cooperation with the British Virgin Islands government, has issued a 2017 .990 fine green titanium $5 coin celebrating the hummingbird. In addition to the colorful coin, an Uncirculated 2017 copper-nickel dollar without color is also available.

Chicago, IL

