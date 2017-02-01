Eight countries receive disaster trai...

Eight countries receive disaster training in Trinidad

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean and the Association of Caribbean States this week convened a four-day training course in Port of Spain, Trinidad, to improve the ability of policymakers from eight Caribbean countries to prepare for disasters and to assess their effects and impacts. Director of ECLAC Caribbean, Diane Quarless, noted in her opening remarks that the week's activities "places appropriate emphasis on disaster risk management, in which the imperatives of risk reduction, risk identification, preparedness and financial protection are critical pillars of sustainable development and resilience."

Chicago, IL

