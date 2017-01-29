DryShips Part Deux
Over the course of the past five weeks, we have witnessed DryShips going from a company where George Economou was its largest shareholder to one where he is the largest, and soon to be sole, creditor. Mr. Economou may now wear the hat of an alternative lender, but he remains the chief executive of DryShips, while related entities affiliated with him continue providing management services, albeit at a slightly reduced per diem fee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan 16
|Mount Royal
|4
|Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO...
|5
|YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|craighind
|1
|Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10)
|Dec '14
|vanessa
|86
|Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|mehdi mountather
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|BVI Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Oct '14
|Musikologist
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC