Corruption a problem in UK's own back yard, says Christian Aid
As new corruption data was released yesterday , Christian Aid is asking why the UK has still not taken important actions that would make it harder for corruption to happen. "Transparency International's latest Index is a much-needed reminder of the outrage of corruption, which sees criminals stealing billions supposed to pay for sick children's medicine, for families' clean water, for better roads and policing for all," said Tom Viita, Head of Advocacy at Christian Aid.
