BVI on the List of Countries for AEOI...

BVI on the List of Countries for AEOI Consultations with Switzerland

British Virgin Islands is included in the list of the countries with which the Swiss Federal Department of Finance has launched a consultation on the introduction of the automatic exchange of information in tax matters . The consultation will be held until March 15, 2017, and the AEOI for the listed countries is expected to enter into force on January 1, 2018, with first exchanges to start in 2019.

Chicago, IL

