Bvi FSC Issues 44th Volume of Quarter...

Bvi FSC Issues 44th Volume of Quarterly Statistical Bulletin

BVI Financial Services Commission has published the forty fourth volume of Quarterly Statistical Bulletin for the third quarter of the year ended September 2016. In the reported period there were 7,766 new companies, 24 Private Trust companies and 27 Limited Partnerships incorporated in the British Virgin Islands .

Chicago, IL

