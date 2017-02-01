BVI Airways receives operating approv...

BVI Airways receives operating approval from UK regulator

Wednesday Jan 25

By April T. Glasgow ROAD TOWN, BVI -- The British Virgin Islands is making moves towards improved air access following the receipt by BVI Airways of a revised Air Operator Certificate from its United Kingdom based regulator, Air Safety Support International. The AOC has authorised BVI Airways to operate its Avro RJ100 jet aircraft from the Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport.

