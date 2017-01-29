Branson uses his millions in a new bi...

Branson uses his millions in a new bid to block Brexit

Read more: Daily Mail

Richard Branson uses his millions in a new bid to block Brexit: He'll fun a second referendum campaign... from comfort of his Caribbean tax haven The Virgin boss, who has called for a second referendum, has deployed his key lieutenant to set up a pro-EU group. Sir Richard wants to convince voters they 'have shot themselves in the foot' by choosing Brexit.

Chicago, IL

