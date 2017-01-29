Article Title

Thursday Jan 19

Miss Universe candidates visited the noontime show It's Showtime today, January 19. Hosts Anne Curtis, Karylle and Jhong Hilario snapped a photo with Miss British Virgin Islands, Miss Netherlands, and Miss Chile after their appearance on the show.

