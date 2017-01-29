Alan Shearer sues adviser for A 6MILLION

Former England football captain Alan Shearer is taking legal action to reclaim up to A 6 million after being 'mis-sold' investments by a financial guru. It is believed Shearer, 46, invested his pension in the offshore Fortress International Fund Ltd, incorporated in the tax haven of the British Virgin Islands, on the advice of former insurance salesman Kevin Neal.

