1Time's Global bid still up in the air

Low-cost airline 1Time, which operated flights between 2004 and 2012, on Monday told shareholders there had been no new developments in its planned acquisition of Global Airways. In 2013, 1Time announced it had entered into a binding agreement with Global Aviation Holdings and Pak Africa Trade Zone to acquire the entire share capital of the British Virgin Islands-based Global Airways for R21.6 million.

