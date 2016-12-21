World Bank-sanctioned Chinese company selected for $153 million BVI airport contract

By Caribbean News Now contributor ROAD TOWN, BVI -- Following a lengthy procurement process and consideration of the two remaining bidders for the runway extension project of the T.B. Lettsome International Airport, China Communications Construction Company , which is currently barred by the World Bank from engaging in any road or bridge projects financed by it, has been selected by the government of the British Virgin Islands as the preferred bidder for the project. The bid advanced by the CCCC was $153,432,572.10 and the competing bid by IDL-McAlpine Consortium was $198,910,525.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.