Vodafone reaches 4G roaming milestone
As more Kiwis head away this Christmas, Vodafone is keeping them confidently connected to those back home, and while overseas in even more places, thanks to four new 4G roaming destinations going live. Tropical destinations Barbados, Bermuda, Haiti and the British Virgin Islands are the latest additions to Vodafone's 4G roaming map, bringing the total number of overseas destinations to 102 across the globe - the most of any New Zealand mobile roaming provider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO...
|5
|YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|craighind
|1
|Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10)
|Dec '14
|vanessa
|86
|Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|mehdi mountather
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|BVI Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Oct '14
|Musikologist
|8
|BVI advice necessary in relation to BVI company... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|baltic-legal com ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC