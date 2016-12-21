Vodafone reaches 4G roaming milestone

As more Kiwis head away this Christmas, Vodafone is keeping them confidently connected to those back home, and while overseas in even more places, thanks to four new 4G roaming destinations going live. Tropical destinations Barbados, Bermuda, Haiti and the British Virgin Islands are the latest additions to Vodafone's 4G roaming map, bringing the total number of overseas destinations to 102 across the globe - the most of any New Zealand mobile roaming provider.

