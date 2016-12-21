URA names 99 tax defaulters, seeks to...

URA names 99 tax defaulters, seeks to recover Sh39 billion

Wednesday Dec 21

Kampala- As 2016 draws to a close, the Uganda Revenue Authority yesterday published a list of 99 tax defaulters with arrears of about Shs39 billion. In a notice, URA warns the defaulters to have cleared their arrears within seven days if they are to avoid closure by the tax body.

Chicago, IL

