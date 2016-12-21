Topa Insurance Group Selects Core in ...

Topa Insurance Group Selects Core in the Cloud with ISCS's SurePower Innovation

Wednesday Dec 14

ISCS , developer of cloud-based, property and casualty insurance software solutions, is pleased to announce Topa Insurance Group recently selected SurePower InnovationA implemented via ISCS's cloud deployment option, SurePackagea , to handle all of the group's core administration needs, and to serve as a platform for innovation and growth. Topa Insurance Group includes several specialty insurance companies and solution providers, including Topa Insurance Company, Alphyn Universal Insurance Solutions, Dorchester Insurance Company, NevPac Reinsurance, and Topa Insurance Services, located throughout California, the British Virgin Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands .

