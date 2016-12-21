These are the world's worst tax havens

These are the world's worst tax havens

The Netherlands, Switzerland and Ireland are among the world's most damaging corporate tax havens, according to a new report by Oxfam. Oxfam researchers said governments around the world are slashing corporate tax rates and allowing "extreme forms of tax dodging" in order to attract investment.

