Telangana CM urges Modi to go for 'total cleanup'

Hyderabad, Dec 16 : Reiterating his support for demonetisation, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go for 'total a cleanup'. [NK Andhra Pradesh] Rao said the Centre should initiate many more steps towards elimination of all forms of black money like diamonds, gold, shares and foreign currency and black money generation through crony capitalism.

