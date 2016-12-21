Telangana CM urges Modi to go for 'total cleanup'
Hyderabad, Dec 16 : Reiterating his support for demonetisation, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to go for 'total a cleanup'. [NK Andhra Pradesh] Rao said the Centre should initiate many more steps towards elimination of all forms of black money like diamonds, gold, shares and foreign currency and black money generation through crony capitalism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO...
|5
|YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|craighind
|1
|Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10)
|Dec '14
|vanessa
|86
|Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|mehdi mountather
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|BVI Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Oct '14
|Musikologist
|8
|BVI advice necessary in relation to BVI company... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|baltic-legal com ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC