Suspicions of obscure business are hovering again over former Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, who is accused of making dark investments in corporations in the British Virgin Islands and Luxembourg. Weeks ago, the wealth of the potential right-wing presidential candidate next year hit the news, including the company Bancard in the Peruvian fishing firm Exalmar in 2012, amid a border lawsuit against the neighbouring country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.