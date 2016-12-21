St. Kitts' Khyla Brown Wins First Eve...

St. Kitts' Khyla Brown Wins First Ever Miss Caribbean Carnival Pageant

Sunday Dec 18

St. Kitts and Nevis : St. Kitts' own Khyla Brown has added another crown to her trophy case, capturing the first ever Miss Caribbean Carnival Crown Saturday night . The young entrepreneur is the reigning Miss Caribbean Culture & 1st runner-up in the 2015/2016 National Carnival Queen Pageant.

Chicago, IL

