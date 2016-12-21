Russian buyer connected with Panama P...

Russian buyer connected with Panama Papers cleared

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

A Russian investor has been allowed to purchase a luxury New Zealand property after explaining his connection with the Panama Papers. Leonid Kiryakov, who owns a heating and air conditioning firm in Russia, has bought a $5m property with its own beach in Matakana, a wealthy seaside settlement north of Auckland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15) Oct '15 QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO... 5
News YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15) Jan '15 craighind 1
Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10) Dec '14 vanessa 86
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
BVI Music Thread (Nov '12) Oct '14 Musikologist 8
News BVI advice necessary in relation to BVI company... (Aug '14) Aug '14 baltic-legal com ... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,521 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,736

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC