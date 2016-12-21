Report Shows Worst Corporate Tax Havens
Bermuda, the Netherlands, Ireland and Luxembourg are among the world's 15 worst corporate tax havens, according to new Oxfam research published today. The report ' Tax Battles ,' reveals how these tax havens are leading a global race to the bottom on corporate tax that is starving countries out of billions of dollars needed to tackle poverty and inequality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The CPA Technology Advisor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO...
|5
|YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|craighind
|1
|Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10)
|Dec '14
|vanessa
|86
|Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|mehdi mountather
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|BVI Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Oct '14
|Musikologist
|8
|BVI advice necessary in relation to BVI company... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|baltic-legal com ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC