Report Shows Worst Corporate Tax Havens

Tuesday Dec 13

Bermuda, the Netherlands, Ireland and Luxembourg are among the world's 15 worst corporate tax havens, according to new Oxfam research published today. The report ' Tax Battles ,' reveals how these tax havens are leading a global race to the bottom on corporate tax that is starving countries out of billions of dollars needed to tackle poverty and inequality.

