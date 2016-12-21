Premier: 12 Accounts Terminated; Like...

Premier: 12 Accounts Terminated; Likely Panama Link

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: WINN FM 98.9

Premier Dr D Orlando Smith has declared that the termination of trust companies' accounts is not widespread in the British Virgin Islands , adding that only 12 accounts have been terminated so far, and his government is still helping to address the issue to prevent any major economic fallout. "I am fully aware of the ramifications of some local banks terminating business relationships with certain clients, but I should caution that this has not been widespread as far as I am aware," he told the House of Assembly on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15) Oct '15 QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO... 5
News YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15) Jan '15 craighind 1
Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10) Dec '14 vanessa 86
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
BVI Music Thread (Nov '12) Oct '14 Musikologist 8
News BVI advice necessary in relation to BVI company... (Aug '14) Aug '14 baltic-legal com ... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,521 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,740

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC