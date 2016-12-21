Premier: 12 Accounts Terminated; Likely Panama Link

Premier Dr D Orlando Smith has declared that the termination of trust companies' accounts is not widespread in the British Virgin Islands , adding that only 12 accounts have been terminated so far, and his government is still helping to address the issue to prevent any major economic fallout. "I am fully aware of the ramifications of some local banks terminating business relationships with certain clients, but I should caution that this has not been widespread as far as I am aware," he told the House of Assembly on Monday.

