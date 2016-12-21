Offshore holding linked to minister
Just months after Justice Minister Ang Vong Vathana publicly denied having any offshore investments, the Post has obtained documentary evidence from the Singapore business registry to the contrary. Kim Santepheap, a spokesman for the minister, yesterday repeated the denial, saying Vathana had never heard of the company in question, OITC Holdings PTE Ltd. But non-resident shareholders are required by Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority to produce a copy of their passport and a notarised translation of a utility bill to prove their identity and address upon registration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO...
|5
|YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|craighind
|1
|Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10)
|Dec '14
|vanessa
|86
|Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|mehdi mountather
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|BVI Music Thread (Nov '12)
|Oct '14
|Musikologist
|8
|BVI advice necessary in relation to BVI company... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|baltic-legal com ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC