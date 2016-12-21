Offshore holding linked to minister

Offshore holding linked to minister

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: Pnompenh Post

Just months after Justice Minister Ang Vong Vathana publicly denied having any offshore investments, the Post has obtained documentary evidence from the Singapore business registry to the contrary. Kim Santepheap, a spokesman for the minister, yesterday repeated the denial, saying Vathana had never heard of the company in question, OITC Holdings PTE Ltd. But non-resident shareholders are required by Singapore's Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority to produce a copy of their passport and a notarised translation of a utility bill to prove their identity and address upon registration.

