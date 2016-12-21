New York's high court finds jurisdict...

New York's high court finds jurisdiction over foreign bank on...

Wednesday Dec 21

In a ruling that three dissenting judges warned would "have grave implications for correspondent banking relationships," New York's Court of Appeals has reinstated claims against a Swiss bank after concluding that its alleged use of New York correspondent accounts was sufficient to establish personal jurisdiction over it. This decision, Al Rushaid v.

Chicago, IL

