Jose Mourinho named in major tax avoidance leak

Jose Mourinho is at the centre of a tax avoidance storm amid allegations that advisers stored A 10m of his income over a decade into a shell company based in the British Virgin Islands. More than 17 million football-related tax documents leaked to European news outlets, including the Sunday Times , claims money paid by Chelsea, Italian club Inter Milan and Spanish giant Real Madrid for Mourinho's image rights up to 2014 was transferred to a Swiss bank account with zero or only minimal tax deducted.

