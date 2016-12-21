Jose Mourinho named in major tax avoi...

Jose Mourinho named in major tax avoidance leak

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: The First Post

Jose Mourinho is at the centre of a tax avoidance storm amid allegations that advisers stored A 10m of his income over a decade into a shell company based in the British Virgin Islands. More than 17 million football-related tax documents leaked to European news outlets, including the Sunday Times , claims money paid by Chelsea, Italian club Inter Milan and Spanish giant Real Madrid for Mourinho's image rights up to 2014 was transferred to a Swiss bank account with zero or only minimal tax deducted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The First Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15) Oct '15 QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO... 5
News YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15) Jan '15 craighind 1
Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10) Dec '14 vanessa 86
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
BVI Music Thread (Nov '12) Oct '14 Musikologist 8
News BVI advice necessary in relation to BVI company... (Aug '14) Aug '14 baltic-legal com ... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,521 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,750

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC