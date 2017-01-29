Joint accounts - The new shield? - A case review on One Investment and Consultancy Limited and another v Cham Poh Meng [2016] SGHC 208 Although the sum involved was small, the High Court's decision in One Investment and Consultancy Limited and another v Cham Poh Meng [2016] SGHC 208 is one which would have a great impact in the area of enforcement of a judgment debt A joint account held in the names of a judgment debtor and third parties jointly cannot be subject to attachment under a garnishee order.

