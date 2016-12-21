Jersey was pinpointed as a serious offender, offering unproductive...

Jersey was pinpointed as a serious of...

Sunday Dec 11 Read more: Wandsworth Guardian

The UK holds ties with four of the world's worst corporate tax havens, according to a study by Oxfam. The charity has pinpointed Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Jersey and the British Virgin Islands as serious offenders when it comes to offering unproductive tax incentives and extremely low corporate tax rates.

Chicago, IL

