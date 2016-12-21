Jersey was pinpointed as a serious offender, offering unproductive...
The UK holds ties with four of the world's worst corporate tax havens, according to a study by Oxfam. The charity has pinpointed Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Jersey and the British Virgin Islands as serious offenders when it comes to offering unproductive tax incentives and extremely low corporate tax rates.
