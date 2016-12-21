Former CEO Baazov drops embattled effort to purchase Amaya
David Baazov, Amaya Inc's former chief executive officer has aborted his plan to buy the Canadian online gambling company. "After consulting with my advisers, I determined that the best course of action for me and Amaya would be for me to end my attempt to purchase the company," Mr. Baazov said in a release early Tuesday.
