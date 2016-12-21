Former CEO Baazov drops embattled eff...

Former CEO Baazov drops embattled effort to purchase Amaya

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Globe and Mail

David Baazov, Amaya Inc's former chief executive officer has aborted his plan to buy the Canadian online gambling company. "After consulting with my advisers, I determined that the best course of action for me and Amaya would be for me to end my attempt to purchase the company," Mr. Baazov said in a release early Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Foreign investor accuses Ho Chi Minh City offic... (Oct '15) Oct '15 QYTNATNGUGADEBHMO... 5
News YOU.Will.Retire.A.Millionairea IN.WEEKS (Jan '15) Jan '15 craighind 1
Club penguin password box non members only post... (May '10) Dec '14 vanessa 86
News Gonzalo becomes a hurricane while moving throug... (Nov '14) Nov '14 mehdi mountather 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
BVI Music Thread (Nov '12) Oct '14 Musikologist 8
News BVI advice necessary in relation to BVI company... (Aug '14) Aug '14 baltic-legal com ... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,521 • Total comments across all topics: 277,307,724

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC