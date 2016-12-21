Dryships to Sell $200 mln of Stock to Kalani Investments

DryShips Inc., an international owner of drybulk carriers and offshore support vessels, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Kalani Investments Limited, an entity organized in the British Virgin Islands and that is not affiliated with the Company. Under the agreement the Company may sell up to $200.0 million of its common stock to Kalani over a period of 24 months, subject to certain limitations.

