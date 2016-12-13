Canada Revenue Agency's landlord stas...

Canada Revenue Agency's landlord stashed money in offshore tax havens

Tuesday Dec 13

Three CRA offices were sold off to a family with extensive offshore holdings in the British Virgin Islands and Lichtenstein. The federal government agency tasked with cracking down on offshore tax avoidance rents its offices from a corporate group that has moved hundreds of millions of dollars into tax havens.

Chicago, IL

