Bvi PM: Belt Tightening Ahead

Wednesday Dec 7

While declaring that the British Virgin Islands is among countries living through challenges that "can best be described as the new normal," Premier Dr D Orlando Smith last evening promised that his government will ensure that the common people and core services are not negatively affected by whatever belt-tightening measures may be implemented in the year ahead. "we will look for other ways to increase Government revenues without placing undue burdens on the people of the territory.

Chicago, IL

