What we know about the violent protesters at the G-20 summit

Hamburg police described the violent protesters clashing with police as members of a black bloc, wearing masks and hoods as they ignited fires on the street and threw objects at officers on the scene ahead of the G-20 summit in Germany. The violence was driven by the same brand of black-hooded youths that have stirred up trouble at past summits.

