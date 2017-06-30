UPDATE 1-Brazil's inflation forecasts...

UPDATE 1-Brazil's inflation forecasts drop after target cut

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

BRASILIA, July 3 Inflation expectations dropped in Brazil after the government reduced its target for the first time in more than a decade, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting policymakers can cut interest rates this year at an even faster pace than expected without putting the new goals into question. Market forecasts for the inflation rate in 2020 dropped to 4.00 percent, matching the new official target, from a previous estimate of 4.25 percent, according to the median estimate of about 100 economists surveyed weekly by the central bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Presidential hug: embracing personal diplomacy 1 hr He Named Me Black... 1
News Ford to export next Focus from China to US in 2... Jun 21 WATCHING LIVONIA 1
News Hundreds of thousands at Brazil gay parade, 1 o... Jun 19 Freddy 5
News World's tallest water slide to open soon (Jun '14) May '17 Lili16 5
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... (Dec '16) Apr '17 Franky 5
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,603 • Total comments across all topics: 282,213,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC