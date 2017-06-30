UPDATE 1-Brazil to transfer student l...

UPDATE 1-Brazil to transfer student loan risk to private colleges, shares fall

Read more: Reuters

The Brazilian government will be freed from some of the credit risk in a state-subsidized student loan program, Education Minister Jose Mendonca Filho said on Thursday, as it overhauls a costly initiative that has helped widen a record budget deficit. Sharing the risk of student loan defaults with for-profit education firms is a way to fine-tune the so-called Fies program, which was created to make it easier for low-income students to attend private universities, Mendonca said at an event in Brasilia.

