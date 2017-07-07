Tragic footage of bride killed in hel...

Tragic footage of bride killed in helicopter crash on the way to her wedding

This is the heartbreaking moment a bride dies in a helicopter crash on the way to her wedding A tragic video shows a bride in a helicopter moments before she was killed in a crash on the way to her wedding. Rosemere do Nascimento Silva, from Sao Paulo, Brazil, died alongside her brother, the pilot and a photographer, after the helicopter they were in crash landed in December last year.

