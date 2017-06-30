These are the dance acts you can see for free on the streets of Swansea
Swansea will join with the likes of Rio de Janeiro, Barcelona, Geneva and London this weekend when it stages two days of free dance across the city. Taliesin Arts Centre's annual dance festival Dance Days returns the streets for the 12th time on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9, and anyone visiting the city will be unable to miss the energetic moves on display.
